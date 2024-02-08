The White House & President Biden’s Plan To Get Kids Active And Healthy

THE BUZZ!
White House announces partnership with NFL, NBA to promote health and wellness for kids
-
The NFL will level up its Play 60 program, encouraging kids to move for at least 60 minutes daily while learning about healthy food choices.
-
The NBA and WNBA will score points by creating events and programs promoting healthy eating and physical activity for young people, starting at this month’s All-Star Game.
-
Other leagues like the NHL, MLB, MLS, and PGA Tour are joining the team too, each with their own plays to boost youth participation and healthy habits.
-
