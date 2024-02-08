The White House & President Biden’s Plan To Get Kids Active And Healthy

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

White House announces partnership with NFL, NBA to promote health and wellness for kids

Speaking of kids. The White House is looking out for their overall well being.

The White House just announced a major partnership with major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB to tackle important issues: getting kids active and eating healthy!

Here’s the game plan:

The NFL will level up its Play 60 program, encouraging kids to move for at least 60 minutes daily while learning about healthy food choices.

The NBA and WNBA will score points by creating events and programs promoting healthy eating and physical activity for young people, starting at this month's All-Star Game.

Other leagues like the NHL, MLB, MLS, and PGA Tour are joining the team too, each with their own plays to boost youth participation and healthy habits.

This partnership is part of President Biden’s plan to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. By teaming up with sports stars and leagues, they hope to inspire kids to make healthy choices.

I’m down for activities to get our kids more outside time and less screen time.