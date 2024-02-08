Listen Live
The White House & President Biden's Plan To Get Kids Active And Healthy

Published on February 8, 2024

THE BUZZ!

White House announces partnership with NFL, NBA to promote health and wellness for kids

Next,
Speaking of kids. The White House is looking out for their overall well being.
The White House just announced a major partnership with major sports leagues like the NFL, NBA, and MLB to tackle important issues: getting kids active and eating healthy!
Here’s the game plan:
This partnership is part of President Biden’s plan to end hunger in the U.S. by 2030. By teaming up with sports stars and leagues, they hope to inspire kids to make healthy choices.
I’m down for activities to get our kids more outside time and less screen time.
Source: The Hill

