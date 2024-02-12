This Radio Station Goes Silent, Because of Thieves.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

200-foot radio station tower stolen without a trace in Alabama, silencing small town’s voice

Next,

Speaking of learning.

This Alabama AM radio station WJLX learned they were no longer on the air, but the reason is what is shocking.

The silence on the air was not because of an employee mistake, it was not due to a format switch. It was because someone stole the stations radio tower.

The thieves made off with the 200-foot (61-meter) tower. Not only that, they were able to take every piece of broadcasting equipment stored in a nearby building.

To make it worse, the station says they have no insurance.

Replacing the tower and equipment will cost a whopping $60,000 to $100,000, a hefty sum for a small-town station. So, they’re turning to the community for help. A GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,100,

So far, no arrests have been made.