Listen Live
The Buzz

This Radio Station Goes Silent, Because of Thieves.

Published on February 12, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

200-foot radio station tower stolen without a trace in Alabama, silencing small town’s voice

Next,
Speaking of learning.
This Alabama AM radio station WJLX learned they were no longer on the air, but the reason is what is shocking.
The silence on the air was not because of an employee mistake, it was not due to a format switch. It was because someone stole the stations radio tower.

Related Stories

The thieves made off with the 200-foot (61-meter) tower. Not only that, they were able to take every piece of broadcasting equipment stored in a nearby building.
To make it worse, the station says they have no insurance.
Replacing the tower and equipment will cost a whopping $60,000 to $100,000, a hefty sum for a small-town station. So, they’re turning to the community for help. A GoFundMe page has already raised over $1,100,
So far, no arrests have been made.
Source: AP News

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close