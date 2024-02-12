Mary J Blige, Mariah Carey, Eric B & Rakim, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & The Gang, & More Made This 2024 List.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, A Tribe Called Quest, Kool & the Gang among Rock Hall nominees for ’24

What do Mary J. Blige, Mariah Carey, Eric B. & Rakim, A Tribe Called Quest, and Kool & the Gang have in common, besides giving us many hit songs. They are all on the list of names on the Rock ‘n Roll Hall of Fame nominees for ’24.

A lot of good music on that list.

And this year’s nominees include ten first-timers, including Mariah Carey, Cher, and Sade.

So, it could be a big year for women in the Hall, with Mariah Carey’s 19 chart-toppers, Mary J. Blige’s Grammy-winning career, and Cher’s six-decade run.

Over 1,000 musicians, historians, and music business professionals will vote on the nominees. Fans can vote online or in person at the museum, with the top five artists chosen by the public forming a “fans’ ballot” that will be counted alongside the other professional ballots.

Missy Elliott, Chaka Khan, and “Soul Train” creator Don Cornelius were among the artists who made the hall last year.

We’ll see who gets the nod for 2024.