A Mother Facing Charges: Claims To Have Put Her 1 Month Old Baby In What She Thought Was Her Crib, It Wasn’t.

1-Month-Old Baby Dead After Mom Allegedly Put Her Down for a Nap in an Oven Mistakenly: Police

A Kansas City mother is facing a serious charge after her 1-month-old baby girl died tragically.

She allegedly told officers that she accidentally placed the infant in an oven instead of her crib for a nap, resulting in the child’s death.

Police responded to a 911 call about a non-breathing infant. Upon arrival, officers made a sad discovery. According to a criminal complaint, they found the baby with apparent thermal injuries on various parts of her body. She had a diaper on top of a bodysuit and the clothes looked to have melted onto the diaper and it was extremely dirty, possibly burned on the backside. A baby blanket with significant burn marks was also found on the property.

According to the prosecutor, the Mother faces a Class A felony of Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 1st Degree, Death of a Child.

If found guilty, she will receive a minimum sentence of 10 years and a maximum of life.

What state of mind was she in. A crib and an oven are not even close to being similar

Accident or not, an absolute tragedy. So sad.