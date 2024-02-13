After Talking About Each Other, Shannon Sharpe And Mike Epps Agree To Clear The Air.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Mike Epps Makes Wild Claims About Shannon Sharpe’s Sexuality, And Now They Are Publicly Being Messy

Shannon Sharpe kicked off the new year with a bang. His interview with Katt Williams went viral and brought a lot of attention and views. So did his sit down with comedian Mo’Nique. Now there’s another comedian sit down coming.

This time it’s with Mike Epps, and it’s a little messier than the others. That’s because the two have shared some words about each other.

During a recent stand up performance, Mike told the audience that he refused Shannon’s request for an interview and accused him of being gay.

Shannon responded on his podcast saying the gay jokes didn’t bother him, because he won’t chase a lie. But the lying did. He said I won’t let you lie on my name, “Say my name again, and I’m gonna release the DMs because you’re lying. You said I reached out to you to come on ‘Club Shay Shay’ and you a mofo lie.”

Well Mike clapped back and on social media post, admitting that he did DM him to be on the show after he felt like Shannon was trying to push Katt Williams to talk about him and he wouldn’t. He also had a caption saying, “This is the same guy who started all this black on black crime on his platform now he is upset and sorry Freda I meant netta.”

Now before things go further, the two have decided to sit down and talk it out.

So It looks like there is going to be another thing to do and see at this years NBA all star game. The Club Shay Shay All-Star Edition.