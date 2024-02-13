Baltimore Doesn’t Want The Smoke; This New Bill Can Help.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Council advances bill to ban players from using tobacco products

Baltimore is hitting big Tobacco where it hurts and promoting public health at the same time.

The Baltimore City Council just unanimously voted to ban all tobacco products, including e-cigarettes, at major stadiums like Oriole Park and M&T Bank Stadium.

This is not just about fans. This new law expands the ban to include players who were previously excluded owing to grandfathered union regulations.

And the Orioles are on board, too! They’ve even announced a ban on tobacco products at their spring training facilities, showing their commitment to the cause.

The new bill is now making it’s way to Mayor Brandon Scott’s desk for signing.

Tobacco free, we’re all better for it.