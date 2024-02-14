Man Steals $11 Million While Being Locked Up In Maximum Security Prison.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

GEORGIA INMATE SENTENCED 11 YEARS FOR STEALING $11 MILLION—WHILE IN PRISON

First up.

$11 million vanished in a bank fraud and money laundering scheme, leading to the conviction of a 31-year-old man. He stole from the Charles Schwab account of Sidney Kimmel, a 94-year-old billionaire movie producer, as well as from an Alabama resident and an unidentified bank.

But what makes this so compelling is that this man ws able to do all that while being an inmate in a Georgia maximum-security facility.

Reports state that with the help of two accomplices he obtained access to the funds to purchase gold coins. He transported them from Idaho to Atlanta on a private plane. Then used some of it to buy a $4.4 million mansion in Buckhead, Atlanta.

A U.S. District Court Judge sentenced him to 135 months in federal prison and ordered him to pay over $12.5 million in restitution.

The Judge told him he could have been successful if he used his intelligence for legal and positive pursuits.

Despite being imprisoned since 2008 for an armed robbery committed as a teenager, he was able to orchestrate what is being labeled as one of the biggest hiests ever pulled off from inside an American prison.

Sounds like a movie.