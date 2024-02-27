Biden Is Putting Something On IT: $1.7 billion package to end hunger in the US

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Joe Biden Pledges $1.7 Billion to End Hunger Across U.S.

Next,

How much do you think it costs to end hunger in the U.S.? Well, the POTUS is putting something on it.

The Biden administration announced a $1.7 billion package to end hunger in the US by 2030.

The funding will support 141 projects and builds on the previous $8 billion commitment. It will fund a public awareness campaign by the Harlem Globetrotters and the construction of playgrounds in underserved communities. Various private companies and non-profits have made pledges to support the initiative, including tech company About Fresh and food delivery company DoorDash. The plan also includes action plans at the local level and partnerships with sports leagues to promote healthy lifestyles and nutrition education.

Stats to keep in mind. As of 2022, around 17 million households experienced food insecurity nationwide, and more than 44 million people across the U.S. faced hunger, including one in five children, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.