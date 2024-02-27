These Lawsuits Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: Diddy Sued Again

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sean “Diddy” Combs Sued by Music Producer Rodney Jones Jr., Accused of Sexual Assault, Grooming, More

This Hip Hop mogul is back defending himself against more allegations.

Sean “Diddy’ Combs, has been sued by music producer Rodney Jones Jr., also known as Lil Rod, who accuses him of sexual assault, grooming, and improper payment for his work as a producer on The Love Album: Off the Grid, among other claims.

According to the graphic, 73-page lawsuit, Jones lived with Diddy for months at a time while working on the album. Jones accuses him of grabbing his genitals without consent, forcing him to hire prostitutes and participate in sex acts with them, and trying to “groom” him into having sex with another man, with Diddy allegedly telling him that it was “a normal practice in the music industry.” The lawsuit claims that Diddy maintained control over Jones by promising awards, fame, and access to high-level record executives. The Lawsuit also names Universal Music Group executives.

Diddy’s attorney denies accusations, calling Lil Rod a liar. Lawsuit initially sought $30 billion but was later updated to $30 million.

This is the fifth sexual misconduct lawsuit against Diddy in recent months

