Black Female Firefighters in Baltimore: Blazing Trails and Building Sisterhood

Few Black women fight fires in Baltimore. These firefighters are cultivating a sisterhood

Nationally, Black firefighters are underrepresented, and in Baltimore, Black women firefighters are even rarer.

According to the National Fire Protection Association, African-Americans comprise about 8 percent of career firefighters nationwide.

Women of color make up an even smaller percentage in the fire service.

The latest data shows Black female firefighters make up about 7 percent of uniformed personnel in the Baltimore City Fire Department.

But these courageous women are not only fighting fires, they’re also breaking down barriers and building a supportive community within the department.

When it comes to higher rankings, two Black women are fire captains, and a third one is on the way, according to the fire department.

Captain Shanntel Wilkins, one of only two Black female fire captains, along with others like Tiffany Randolph, an EMT and firefighter, acknowledges the challenges of being a minority in a male-dominated field. However, they’ve made it their mission to recruit new faces with the hopes of extending their sisterhood.