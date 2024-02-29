Texas woman becomes the oldest living American at 114!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

114-year-old Texas woman becomes oldest living American

First up.

Meet Elizabeth Francis, a remarkable woman from Houston, Texas, who just became the oldest living American at the age of 114! Sadly, this news comes after the recent passing of 116-year-old Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli from California.

Elizabeth Francis was born in Louisiana in 1909, has lived a long and fulfilling life. She now shares her home with her 94-year-old daughter and enjoys a large extended family with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren!

Interestingly, longevity seems to run in Francis’ family. Her sister lived to 106, and together they hold the record for the oldest combined sibling age in the world, according to LongeviQuest.