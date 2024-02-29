Listen Live
Texas woman becomes the oldest living American at 114!

Published on February 29, 2024

THE BUZZ!

114-year-old Texas woman becomes oldest living American

First up.
Meet Elizabeth Francis, a remarkable woman from Houston, Texas, who just became the oldest living American at the age of 114! Sadly, this news comes after the recent passing of 116-year-old Edith “Edie” Ceccarelli from California.
Elizabeth Francis was born in Louisiana in 1909, has lived a long and fulfilling life. She now shares her home with her 94-year-old daughter and enjoys a large extended family with grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and even great-great-grandchildren!

Interestingly, longevity seems to run in Francis’ family. Her sister lived to 106, and together they hold the record for the oldest combined sibling age in the world, according to LongeviQuest.
Next, her 115th birthday coming up in July
Source: The Hill

