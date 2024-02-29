Oops! Luther Vandross mistakenly included in Madonna’s AIDS tribute

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Luther Vandross removed from Madonna’s AIDS tribute

Next,

Mistakes happen. Sometimes they can happen in front of thousands of people. Sometimes those mistakes can offend people and get them upset.

I just described the minor hiccup at a stop on Madonna’s “Celebration” tour, which is honoring her legendary career. In a special segment, Madonna pays tribute to those who lost their lives to AIDS, featuring stars like Freddie Mercury. However, a recent addition of Luther Vandross’ image in the montage sparked a lot talk.

. “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus. We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise.” It also sparked a request from the Vandross estate to have it removed. A rep of the estate shared in a statement “While we appreciate Madonna’s recognition of those lives lost to AIDS, Luther was NEVER diagnosed with AIDS or the HIV Virus. We’re not sure where she or her production team received false medical information claiming otherwise.”

His image has since been removed from her show.