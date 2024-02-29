How smart is your dog? Dog Flees Crash To A Familiar Place 1 Mile Away.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

‘Frickin’ Smart’ Dog Runs a Mile to Her Doggy Daycare for Help After Escaping Car Accident

A dog in Michigan is making headlines for her impressive navigational skills. Meet Aries, a clever 3-year-old pit bull mix who went above and beyond “finding home” after a car accident.

Her owner was taking her to the park when they got into a minor car crash. Luckily, everyone was okay, but the accident spooked the dog, who jumped out the window and ran away.

But where she ran to is what’s surprising. She navigated her way over a mile to Hounds Town Metro Detroit, a doggy daycare she frequently visits.

The staff recognized her and contacted the owner who was overjoyed. A feelgood story, and a happy ending.

But pretty smart dog. Some of these animals are a lot smarter than you think.