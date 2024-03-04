Listen Live
A Prison Break: Thousands of Prisoners Freed By Gangs In Haiti.

Published on March 4, 2024

Haiti declares state of emergency after armed gangs storm two of the country’s largest prisons

First up.
Haiti is undergoing another major incident. This time it’s not a natural disaster, but it’s shaking the country up pretty bad.
That’s because according to a government statement, Gangs stormed two prisons in Haiti, freeing thousands of inmates. Nearly all the 4,000 inmates at Haiti’s National Penitentiary in Port-au-Prince were thought to have escaped over the weekend.

The government declared a 72 hour state of emergency and curfew to try and regain control. They’re calling on the police to use all legal means to get those escapees back behind bars.
Things are potentially so bad that the U.S. embassy in Haiti on Sunday issued a security alert, urging U.S. citizens to leave the country as soon as possible by commercial or other privately available transport options.
And no matter what you may think of Haiti, it is such a beautiful place, rich in history and culture and it’s sad to see it go through things like this and I just feel for our people over there.
Sending Prayers for real.
Source: CNBC

