A Crime And Cover Up: Identical Twins And A Tragic Tale

Identical twins accused of swapping places charged with killing 2 Amish children after car rear-ends carriage

Two identical twins are accused of a terrible crime. One allegedly caused a car accident while high on drugs, killing two children in an Amish buggy.

One twin, Samantha, is accused of being the driver, high on drugs at the time of the accident. She also had an expired driver’s license and no insurance according to court documents. So to avoid jail time, the twins allegedly switched places, with the innocent sister Sarah, taking the blame.

Turns out, the sister claiming responsibility wasn’t even at the scene first. She was able to get there before the first deputy and that allowed time for them to create their plan.

A plan police said had inconsistencies which made them dig deeper. Evidence including marijuana in the car, methamphetamine use, and a police recording allegedly hearing one twin telling her sister, “I think one of the guys is onto me, but I really don’t care … there’s no way they would ever know the difference between the two of us, so they can’t tell.”

They did, and both sisters are now facing charges.

That was not the plan.