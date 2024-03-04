Seven Black men are shaking things up with a Christian nightclub!

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

No twerking. No drinking. No smoking. But plenty of room for Jesus at this Christian nightclub

Lastly,

Speaking of a plan.

These seven Black men in their 20s started a monthly party for young Christians who want to have fun without breaking the rules of their faith.

They call it The Cove and it’s popping off! People come from all over to dance, listen to everything from gospel to Christian hip-hop. and connect with others.

Some rules include: no alcohol, no smoking, and no suggestive dancing. It’s all about having a good time in a clean environment.

The founders say it’s a way to show that Christians can be cool and have fun, too.

They’ve even gotten some criticism online, but they say the positive feedback outweighs the negativity.

Positive influences and interactions. I’m not mad at it.