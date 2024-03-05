Miami Breaks Up With Spring Breakers In Social Media Video

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Miami Beach is ‘breaking up’ with spring breakers

That’s what the city of Miami did with its long relationship with spring breakers after years of lawlessness and a state of emergency last year after two fatal shootings.

The city delivered a strong message to anyone considering traveling to South Beach for spring break that things will be different moving forward.

Miami Beach officials said the city would implement curfews, bag checks, restricted beach access, DUI checkpoints and expensive parking fees. It also said it would increase law enforcement.

These measures will be in effect every Thursday through Sunday in March.

On the weekends of March 7 and March 14, there will be additional measures

Miami said, you can Spring Break all you want, just not here. Not like that.