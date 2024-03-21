A Parent Gets Arrested Over Issue With His Child’s Homework.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Dad arrested after police say he called ‘18 or 19 times’ in under an hour to complain about his son’s homework

First up.

As a parent, how far would you go to protect your child’s well being and mental health.

This Ohio dad, went so far he ended up getting arrested.

This happened after repeatedly calling his son’s elementary school and then the police to complain about homework.

According to the police report, the Father called the school multiple times because he felt the homework took away from his after-school time with his son. The calls turned aggressive, with him swearing at school staff.

The situation escalated when he didn’t stop calling the school even after being warned by a school resource officer.

He then proceeded to call the police station repeatedly, upset that he couldn’t reach the chief.

That led to him getting arrested and charged with two counts of telecommunications harassment (a first-degree misdemeanor) and one count of menacing (a fourth-degree misdemeanor).

if Sizemore is found guilty, he faces a maximum $1,000 fine and up to six months in jail for each count of telecommunications harassment; for the menacing charge, he faces a $250 fine and up to 30 days in jail.

You know what would be messed up? If they gave the kid less homework but now you’re in jail.

Crazy.