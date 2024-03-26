Diddy and The Prince. Harry Named In Lawsuit Involving Diddy

Listen Live
Published on March 26, 2024

Prince Harry named in bombshell $30 million sex trafficking lawsuit against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

First up.
Sean Diddy Combs, no stranger to having a lot of guest at his house as he is known for throwing a variety of parties at his home.
This time his guests were not of the partying type. More like the investigative type. Federal agents and Homeland Security raided Diddy’s homes in connection with a sex trafficking investigation. Aiming to seize Diddy’s phones and computers. The scene included heavily-armed Homeland Security agents, other law enforcement officers, and helicopters circling above.

Diddy himself was not present at either home. But he was detained and questioned at an airport in Miami. And it is important to note that he was not arrested and still remains a free man.
Then more news broke.
Prince Harry’s name was mentioned in lawsuit documents against Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, filed by producer Rodney ‘Lil Rod’ Jones for alleged sexual misconduct and sex trafficking.
The court documents do not implicate Harry in any wrongdoing or criminal activity related to Diddy.
And the UK royal is not a defendant nor has he been incriminated. His name only appears once in the documents.
But I’m sure this is not something he wants to even be associated with.
Source: Yahoo

