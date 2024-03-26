Listen Live
News

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Restricting Social Media Access for Kids Under-14.

Published on March 26, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill that bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

Lastly,
Tik Tok is facing a ban. But in Florida, social media is on the chopping block, for kids and young teens.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting children under 14 from joining social media, requiring parental consent for 14 and 15-year-olds.

Related Stories

The bill also mandates social media companies to delete accounts of those under 14 and allows minors to sue for up to $10,000 in damages. Companies in violation could face up to $50,000 in fines per violation, attorney’s fees, and court costs.
The law is aimed at addressing concerns about child safety online and is part of broader efforts to regulate social media.
Despite expected legal challenges over claims that it violates the First Amendment, DeSantis and other advocates argue that the bill is constitutionally sound and necessary to address the addictive nature of social media platforms and protect children.
Source: NBC

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Restricting Social Media Access for Kids Under-14.

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor – 2/10/24 Podcast

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 1/13/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close