Florida Governor DeSantis Signs Bill Restricting Social Media Access for Kids Under-14.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signs bill that bans children under 14 from having social media accounts

Tik Tok is facing a ban. But in Florida, social media is on the chopping block, for kids and young teens.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill prohibiting children under 14 from joining social media, requiring parental consent for 14 and 15-year-olds.

The bill also mandates social media companies to delete accounts of those under 14 and allows minors to sue for up to $10,000 in damages. Companies in violation could face up to $50,000 in fines per violation, attorney’s fees, and court costs.

The law is aimed at addressing concerns about child safety online and is part of broader efforts to regulate social media.

Despite expected legal challenges over claims that it violates the First Amendment, DeSantis and other advocates argue that the bill is constitutionally sound and necessary to address the addictive nature of social media platforms and protect children.