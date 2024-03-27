Historic Legislation: Washington State Passes Strippers’ Bill of Rights

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Strippers’ bill of rights bill signed into law in Washington state

First up.

Adult entertainers in Washington are dancing for one more reason.

A new law, called the “strippers’ bill of rights,” was signed that aims to improve working conditions and safety for dancers in adult entertainment clubs.

The law requires training for employees on preventing sexual harassment, spotting human trafficking, calming down tense situations, and even giving first aid. It also mandates security guards, private dressing rooms with keypad entry, and panic buttons for dancers who might be alone with customers.

Most dancers are independent contractors, meaning they keep what they earn from tips minus club fees. This law limits those fees to a flat $150 or 30% of a dancer’s earnings per shift, whichever is lower. Plus, no more late fees!

The state Department of Labor and Industries will draft the new rules and guidelines for making the changes to workplace safety standards included in the law by early next year.

More states need to follow suit. Regardless of what you may think of the profession. These women deserve to be protected, and this helps.