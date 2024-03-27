Listen Live
Trump is endorsing a unique edition of the Christian Bible For $60.

Published on March 27, 2024

Trump endorses a $60 bible one day after comparing himself to Jesus

Lastly,
Trump announced his endorsement via a pre-recorded video on Truth Social, his social media platform now listed on Nasdaq. The endorsed Bible, featuring a handwritten chorus from Lee Greenwood’s “God Bless The USA,” also contains patriotic documents like the US Constitution and Declaration of Independence.
In his endorsement, Trump emphasized the importance of faith, stating, “You have to have it for your heart, for your soul.”

He also said, “We do not answer to bureaucrats in Washington. We answer to God in heaven. Christians are under siege.”
The Bible promoted as “the only Bible endorsed by President Trump!” and includes his name and image under a paid license. Meaning the former president would receive some form of royalties from the project.
And you can’t expect nothing less from a man who has already called himself the chosen one and the second most popular person in the world after Jesus.
I can think of some more comparisons that are probably not as favorable.
But you can buy the Trump endorsed bible for $60.00. Or not.
Source: NBC

Trump is endorsing a unique edition of the Christian Bible For $60.

