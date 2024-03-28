Listen Live
News

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Redefines “DEI” Acronym Amid Diversity Criticism

Published on March 28, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore Mayor Taunts Right-Wing Trolls With Brutally Honest New ‘DEI’ Definition

Next,
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is making headlines after he gave a new definition to the acronym “DEI” following criticism tied to diversity efforts after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.
While on on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut”, with host Joy Reid, Mayor Scott offered a fresh perspective on the term for Diversity, equity, and inclusion. Instead, suggesting it stood for “duly elected incumbent.”

Related Stories

The comments were in response to attacks from some conservatives and has gained a lot of attention. Especially after being labeled “Baltimore’s DEI mayor” in a viral social media post.
The Mayor addressed it. Saying, he knows what those critics “want to say.” “But they don’t have the courage to say the N-word, and the fact that I don’t believe in their untruthful and wrong ideology, and I am very proud of my heritage and who I am and where I come from, scares them.”
Adding, “Because me being at my position means that their way of thinking, their way of life of being comfortable while everyone else suffers, is going to be at risk, and they should be afraid because that’s my purpose in life.”
Drops Mic.
Source: Huff Post

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines News Ryan Da Lion the buzz The Lion's Den

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
The Buzz
News

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Redefines “DEI” Acronym Amid Diversity Criticism

News

Diddy’s LA and Miami Homes Raided by Federal Law Enforcement

Cut 4 Health - University of Maryland/Pro Change Behavior Systems, Inc
Ask The Experts

“Health is Wealth” – Ask The Experts Podcast 12/16/23

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast 12/30/23 – Back to the Basics

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Ask the Financial Advisor

Ask the Financial Advisor Podcast – 2/3/24

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Entertainment

Andy Paladino Ask the Financial Expert Show 3/2/24

Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship
Local

Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site

Paladino Financial Group - Ask the Experts Podcast
Business & Economy

Ask the Financial Advisor Show – 3/9/24

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close