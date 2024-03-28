Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Redefines “DEI” Acronym Amid Diversity Criticism

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Baltimore Mayor Taunts Right-Wing Trolls With Brutally Honest New ‘DEI’ Definition

Next,

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is making headlines after he gave a new definition to the acronym “DEI” following criticism tied to diversity efforts after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapse.

While on on MSNBC’s “The ReidOut”, with host Joy Reid, Mayor Scott offered a fresh perspective on the term for Diversity, equity, and inclusion. Instead, suggesting it stood for “duly elected incumbent.”

The comments were in response to attacks from some conservatives and has gained a lot of attention. Especially after being labeled “Baltimore’s DEI mayor” in a viral social media post.

The Mayor addressed it. Saying, he knows what those critics “want to say.” “But they don’t have the courage to say the N-word, and the fact that I don’t believe in their untruthful and wrong ideology, and I am very proud of my heritage and who I am and where I come from, scares them.”

Adding, “Because me being at my position means that their way of thinking, their way of life of being comfortable while everyone else suffers, is going to be at risk, and they should be afraid because that’s my purpose in life.”

Drops Mic.