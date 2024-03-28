New, New: Baltimore Orioles Ready For New Season With New Owners.

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

MLB owners unanimously approve Baltimore Orioles sale to David Rubenstein

Big news for Baltimore Orioles fans! Baseball officially has a new owner for the team. David Rubenstein, a billionaire investor and lifelong Orioles fan, got the green light from Major League Baseball Wednesday.

The Rubenstein group, which includes legends like Cal Ripken Jr., purchased the Orioles from the Angelos family for a cool $1.725 billion.

The Angelo’s family, who’ve owned the Orioles since 1993, is officially handing over the reins. Major League Baseball gave them a big thank you for their years of service, and Baltimore fans are excited to see what the future holds under new leadership.

So it is officially here. A new era for the O’s and just in time for the new season, which kicks off today at Camden yards against the Los Angeles Angels.

Lets Go’s.