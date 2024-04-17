Listen Live
Daytime Drama is Back and Blacker Than Ever!

Published on April 17, 2024

Remember all those daytime soap operas that seemed to take over daytime tv at one point. There was one on every local channel. From the Young and the Restless to Guiding Light, All My Children to As the World Turns and more daytime soaps were huge.
Then, in March 1989, daytime soaps got some color when  “Generations” premiered on NBC with a predominantly black cast. Unfortunately, the show was cancelled a few years later. And many of those shows are no longer around.
But that’s about to change.

CBS is opening the gates for a brand new drama, and it’s about to be epic. For the first time in 35 years, black daytime drama is coming back to TV.
The network announced that “The Gates,” developed by a joint venture between CBS Studios and the NAACP, will follow the lives of a wealthy black family living in a posh, gated community. The series will be a replacement for daytime show “The Talk.,” which CBS canceled.
And there is a powerhouse team behind the new soap. Michele Val Jean, a veteran of “The Bold & The Beautiful” and “General Hospital,” who has written over 2,000 daytime drama episodes, will write and executive produce alongside Sheila Ducksworth, head of the CBS/NAACP production alliance.
The Gates will premiere on January 25th 2025 on CBS.
Source: CNN

