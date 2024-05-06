New Study: The Worse State For Black Americans To Live In

THE BUZZ!

NEW INDEX NAMES WISCONSIN THE WORST U.S. STATE FOR BLACK AMERICANS

Let’s talk about equality – or rather, the lack thereof. A new study by 24/7 Wall St. is shining a light on racial disparities across the U.S., ranking states based on how well (or not-so-well) Black Americans fare.

The study looked at eight key areas, like income, education, homeownership, and even considered incarceration rates and health outcomes. The goal: to see how big the gap is between Black and white Americans in each state. Some of the results are eye-opening!

The Top 5:

Wisconsin – Poverty rate: 31.3% Black, 9.0% white Minnesota Iowa Illinois Michigan

Ironically, the state with the SMALLEST gap between Black and white residents was Hawaii. It is also the only state where Black poverty rates are LOWER than white rates.

Maryland ranked number 34 on that list.

How about that?