Listen Live
News

New  Report: Which States Are The Most Violent In America

Published on May 15, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

The 10 Most Dangerous States in America

FBI data shows some good news! Violent crime in the US has dropped for two years in a row, after going up in 2020. Murders are down almost 3% compared to the first year of COVID, which is a big improvement after a nearly 30% increase.
There is a bit of a snag though. Property crimes, like stealing cars or breaking into houses, seem to be on the rise for the first time in 20 years. Also, some states still have crime rates much higher than the national average.

Related Stories

So as part of the 2024 Best States rankings, U.S. News factored in both the violent crime rate and property crime rate in each state to determine how well they foster public safety,
These states were at the bottom of that list.
And here are the 10 Most Dangerous States in the U.S.:
  1. New Mexico Violent Crime Rate: 780 per 100,000 and a Property Crime Rate: 2,984 per 100,000
As for Maryland, we were #22 on The Best states in America list. So not the best and definitely not the worst.
Source: US News

RELATED TAGS

headlines Interesting Headlines

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
13 items
News

Russell Simmons Defends Diddy, Says Fans Need To “See The Good In Things”

Alfred Liggins
REPRESENT.

Urban One Presents #REPRESENT Men’s Health Initiative

19 items
Sports

Shaq Drops Shannon Sharpe Diss Track Amid Beef Over Nikola Jovic Winning MVP Award, Social Media Reacts

25 items
Entertainment

Anita Baker Gets Caught Up In The Rapture Of Angry Aunties After Canceled Concert In ATL

Entertainment

He’s Back: Martin Lawrence Announces First Comedy Tour In 8 Years

ENTERTAINMENT: OCT 17 GMA Dove Awards 27 items
Obituaries

Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024

Local

Election Guide 2024: What To Know Before Heading To The Polls

Entertainment

Tupac Shakur’s Estate Threatens Legal Action Against Drake Over AI-Generated Voice

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close