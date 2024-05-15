New  Report: Which States Are The Most Violent In America

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

The 10 Most Dangerous States in America

FBI data shows some good news! Violent crime in the US has dropped for two years in a row, after going up in 2020. Murders are down almost 3% compared to the first year of COVID, which is a big improvement after a nearly 30% increase.

There is a bit of a snag though. Property crimes, like stealing cars or breaking into houses, seem to be on the rise for the first time in 20 years. Also, some states still have crime rates much higher than the national average.

These states were at the bottom of that list.

And here are the 10 Most Dangerous States in the U.S.:

New Mexico Violent Crime Rate: 780 per 100,000 and a Property Crime Rate: 2,984 per 100,000 : 780 per 100,000 and a: 2,984 per 100,000 Louisiana Colorado Arkansas Washington Tennessee Alaska Oregon California Missouri

As for Maryland, we were #22 on The Best states in America list. So not the best and definitely not the worst.