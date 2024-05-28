Chicago’s Memorial Day Weekend: Remembering More Than Fallen Soldiers, as 9 Killed & Over 40 Injured

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

THE BUZZ!

Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings: At least 9 killed, 41 injured

A weekend meant for honoring and remembering those who have fallen in the line of duty while serving in the armed forces was a lot more than that for Chicago.

The city saw an unbelievable amount of violence over the Memorial Day weekend. At least 9 people were killed and 41 wounded.

One of those 9 victims was a 5-year old girl who was shot while sitting in a car while her father was standing outside the vehicle. She was taken to a hospital but didn’t make it. Her father, who was also shot, is okay.

And some of these other incidents are crazy. People just standing outside, walking down a street, driving a car, or getting out of a car are getting shot. People of all ages too.

Think about this. Memorial Day weekend 2023 in Chicago left 12 people killed and 48 wounded.