Tragedy: A Mother, her 4 Year Old Daughter, and a Diet of Mountain Dew Mixed with Formula.

Published on May 28, 2024

Ohio mom sentenced for death of 4-year-old diabetic daughter who was mostly fed baby formula mixed with Mountain Dew

In a sad story, a 4-year-old girl named Karmity, who was diabetic, never received treatment for her illness. To make things worse, her mother fed her a diet that consisted mostly of Mountain Dew.
Prosecutors allege the mother routinely gave her daughter bottles of baby formula mixed with soda, despite the girl being past the age for bottles.

The news outlet reported the little girl was allegedly showing signs of a “serious medical issue” for days, but her mom didn’t call 911 until she turned blue and stopped breathing. She later died from a diabetes-related brain injury.
The neglect was so severe that there was allegedly no sign the girl had ever been to the dentist. Her teeth had completely decayed by the time she died.
Her mother, who pleaded guilty to manslaughter, will serve 9 years in prison. The child’s Father will be sentenced next month.
A story that is sad and angering at the same time.
Source: NY Post

