Police Officer Resigns After An Alleged Embarrassing Mishap With Female Suspect In Patrol Car

San Diego police officer Anthony Hair resigns after locking himself in backseat with female detainee: ‘Are you single?’

Sometimes the choices people make are not necessarily the best choices. Sometimes those choices can have some very embarrassing consequences.

Like a police officer who resigned after locking himself in the backseat of his patrol car.

There is more to this story though.

He was locked in the back of his car with a woman he had just arrested. Things get even more interesting with the bodycam footage of the incident. In it, the suspect was heard propositioning the officer for sex after asking him if he was married. She also told him she was down to do it right now.

Well, as the pair approached the detention center, the officer allegedly could be heard asking the female suspect what she was doing in the backseat. Then he turned off his bodycam.

About 20 minutes later, that officer called for a fellow officer to help him out of the police car.

The officer claimed he was checking on the suspect, whom he believed was having a medical emergency. That’s when he noticed the door closing on him.

According to CBS, San Diego police discovered semen residue on his belt.

And there is still no news on whether he will face any criminal charges.

A lot goes down in the backseat of a police car, I’m sure. You can add this to the list.