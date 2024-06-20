Maysa Leak Exclusive Interview: Black Music Month – Driven by Nissan

This Black Music Month, Urban One Baltimore Proudly Recognizes National/International Music Icon and our hometown’s own, Maysa! She stopped by our studios this month to talk about her latest project and how much she loves the LOVE she gets from Baltimore!
#BlackMusicMonth driven by Nissan
