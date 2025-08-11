Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

6 Shot,1 Dead. Baltimore Mass Shooting Turns To Homicide Investigation

Baltimore police conducting homicide investigation after mass shooting victim dies from injuries

Published on August 11, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!

A mass shooting in the park Heights neighborhood is now a homicide investigation. This comes after a shooting incident left six people injured, including a 5 year old girl who was shot in the hand. All victims are reported to be recovering from non life threatening injuries. All but one, a 38 year old man didn’t make it.


Saturday at around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues when folks were just outside, eating, enjoying the night. And then the gunfire started.


As of right now police say there are no suspects and no motive. And they are asking for help from the community to get some answers. You can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

And not great news after so many were celebrating the fact that violent crime and homicide numbers were the lowest in the past 10 years.


Source: Fox News

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Stacked group of wine Glasses
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To The Odell’s Reunion!

National

‘Everybody Knows Everybody:’ My New Orleans Story [Op-Ed]

BET Awards 2025 - Show
Contests

Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!

Baltimore City Hall
221 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
255 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

The Buzz
News

$187,000 AFRAM Booking Scam Is Heading To Court

11 Items
Pop Culture

Somebody Called 911: Sean Kingston Sentenced To 3.5 Years In Prison For $1M Fraud Scheme

16 Items
Pop Culture

Spike Lee’s Colin Kaepernick Docuseries Mysteriously Canceled At ESPN, Social Media Has Theories

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close