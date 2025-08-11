6 Shot,1 Dead. Baltimore Mass Shooting Turns To Homicide Investigation

THE BUZZ!



A mass shooting in the park Heights neighborhood is now a homicide investigation. This comes after a shooting incident left six people injured, including a 5 year old girl who was shot in the hand. All victims are reported to be recovering from non life threatening injuries. All but one, a 38 year old man didn’t make it.



Saturday at around 8:46 p.m., officers responded to a call regarding a shooting at Spaulding and Queensberry Avenues when folks were just outside, eating, enjoying the night. And then the gunfire started.



As of right now police say there are no suspects and no motive. And they are asking for help from the community to get some answers. You can call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or leave an anonymous tip with Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

And not great news after so many were celebrating the fact that violent crime and homicide numbers were the lowest in the past 10 years.





Source: Fox News