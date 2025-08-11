The president’s warning: ‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’ for D.C.

THE BUZZ!







Everyday there is some news story about 47 (Trump). Today he’s got folks talking about his plans for D.C. Those plans include getting rid of the homeless in the capital, immediately. And getting more aggressive on crime.





Hr took to social media to offer some words to the homeless. Saying we will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. For the criminals, though he said they can stay because We’re going to put you in jail where you belong,



(47) doesn’t seem to be playing around. He said no more Mr. Nice guy, we want our capital back.



And now after his press conference we have a clearer understanding of his plans. He is adding to his to do list. Including deploying the national guard to DC and placing police under Federal control.



In addition to that, reports say this could go further than D.C and happen to other cities





Source: CBS