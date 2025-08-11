The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
The president’s warning: ‘No more Mr. Nice Guy’ for D.C.
THE BUZZ!
Everyday there is some news story about 47 (Trump). Today he’s got folks talking about his plans for D.C. Those plans include getting rid of the homeless in the capital, immediately. And getting more aggressive on crime.
Hr took to social media to offer some words to the homeless. Saying we will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital. For the criminals, though he said they can stay because We’re going to put you in jail where you belong,
(47) doesn’t seem to be playing around. He said no more Mr. Nice guy, we want our capital back.
And now after his press conference we have a clearer understanding of his plans. He is adding to his to do list. Including deploying the national guard to DC and placing police under Federal control.
In addition to that, reports say this could go further than D.C and happen to other cities
Source: CBS
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good