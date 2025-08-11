The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Listen Live
NYPD Searching for Man Who Threw a Sex Toy at New York Liberty Game, Hitting a 12-Year-Old Girl, in Latest WNBA Incident

Published on August 11, 2025

The WNBA is making headlines, but not for the right reasons. It’s not about the skill or the talent on the court. Instead, it’s these wild sex toy pranks that keep getting thrown on the court during basketball games. Now, police are hunting a man who threw one and actually hit a 12-year-old girl in the leg. She said she felt pain but wasn’t hospitalized.


But the NYPD Crime Stoppers is on the case. And they’re charging this guy with assault.


What’s also crazy. This could all be about marketing and promotions. A crypto meme coin crew called Green Dildo Coin is claiming responsibility for the viral stunt. Saying it’s all for attention and not meant to hurt anyone. But WNBA coaches aren’t buying it. They’re calling it dangerous, disrespectful, and straight-up unacceptable.

It’s all fun and games… until someone ends up with a charge.


Source: People

