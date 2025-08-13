Listen Live
Chubby Checker Adds A Twist To Rock N Roll Hall of Fame Ceremony

Published on August 13, 2025

THE BUZZ!


So Chubby Checker is putting a little twist in this year’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony. After waiting 39 years to get in, the legend behind The Twist says he’s not showing up. His reason – Because he’d rather be doing what he loves most. Performing for a live audience, not a TV crowd.


And at 83 years young, Chubby says he doesn’t want folks thinking he’s some retired old guy just grabbing an award and heading home. Nah… he’s alive, well, and still getting it in! Also he says he already had a gig booked that day, before the Hall even called.


So yeah, you might be rocking and rolling at this year’s ceremony, but there will be no twisting. No Twist at the Hall of Fame this year.


Source: NY Post

