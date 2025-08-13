The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Reality TV to Real Headlines. L&HH ATL Stars Son Now A Murder Suspect
THE BUZZ!
Two things that’ll shake any parent to the core — finding out your child’s been hurt, or finding out they might be in some serious trouble. And right now, it’s the latter for Love & Hip Hop Atlanta stars Kirk and Rasheeda Frost.
Police say their 24-year-old son, Ky Lasheed Frost, is the prime suspect in the murder of 33-year-old rapper T-Hood, who was shot and killed at his home in Georgia. T-Hood’s mother even told reporters it was Kirk and Rasheeda’s son who took her child’s life.
Now here’s where it gets even messier — T-Hood was dating the Frosts’ daughter, and reports say the two had a domestic dispute earlier that same day.
The investigation’s still moving. Police say one person’s been detained and questioned, but no official charges yet.
We’ll see how this one unfolds…
Source: Vibe
