The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories
Beyonce wins again and is just an O and a T Away From a Huge milestone
THE BUZZ!
Beyoncé is winning again. She just snatched her very first Emmy Award. Winning for Outstanding Costumes for the halftime show she did on Christmas Day at the Ravens vs Texans game. A performance the culture called the Beyoncé Bowl. And she could win more. She’s still in the running for two more Emmys: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Directing.
She’s been nominated before for other projects like Lemonade, her Homecoming documentary, and even for her On The Run Tour. But this is her first Emmy win. And now with a Grammy already under belt she is now just an Oscar and Toni away from joining the EGOT legacy.
The Primetime Emmys go down September 14th in L.A. We’ll see if Bey will be adding more trophies to her collection!
Source: People
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2025
-
What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025
-
The Biggest News Stories Of 2025
-
Your Chance To Win Tickets To See Charlie Wilson!
-
Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025
-
Baltimore Polytechnic Institute Ranked No. 1 Among City High Schools
-
17-Year-Old Found In Vacant Southwest Baltimore Building Dies At Hospital
-
Report: DeVon Franklin Calls It Quits, Files For Divorce From Meagan Good