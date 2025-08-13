Beyonce wins again and is just an O and a T Away From a Huge milestone

THE BUZZ!







Beyoncé is winning again. She just snatched her very first Emmy Award. Winning for Outstanding Costumes for the halftime show she did on Christmas Day at the Ravens vs Texans game. A performance the culture called the Beyoncé Bowl. And she could win more. She’s still in the running for two more Emmys: Outstanding Variety Special (Live) and Outstanding Directing.



She’s been nominated before for other projects like Lemonade, her Homecoming documentary, and even for her On The Run Tour. But this is her first Emmy win. And now with a Grammy already under belt she is now just an Oscar and Toni away from joining the EGOT legacy.



The Primetime Emmys go down September 14th in L.A. We’ll see if Bey will be adding more trophies to her collection!



Source: People