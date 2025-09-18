Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Keri Hilson Opens Up About Using Shrooms to Heal Depression

Keri Hilson is speaking openly about her journey with depression — and how medically-assisted psilocybin trips played a role in her healing.

During a recent appearance on the Angie Martinez IRL podcast, the R&B singer revealed that she turned to doctor-assisted psychedelic therapy with medicinal-grade shrooms after struggling through a dark period.

“I can say without a doubt that I did two macro doses,” Hilson shared. “It wasn’t trippy. I was just happy… I remember passing a mirror and seeing a smile on my face. I hadn’t seen that in a while.”

Hilson explained that she was initially nervous about trying psychedelics, but research and guidance helped her feel more comfortable.

“Things are scary until you seek to understand them,” she said. “The more I learned, the more comfortable I was.”

The “Knock You Down” singer described her assisted sessions as lasting eight to ten hours, with moments of joy, reflection, and clarity.

She recalled that during one trip, she tried to stop smiling but couldn’t — a realization that she was experiencing genuine happiness again.

Source: Universal / Universal

After the experience, Hilson said her outlook shifted dramatically:

“Things became clearer… I have never been in a dark place for long or as dark since then. I can confidently say that cured my depression.”

Hilson also credited therapy, spiritual retreats, and building a supportive community as important pieces of her ongoing healing process.

The candid conversation comes as Hilson returns to music with her latest project We Need to Talk: Drama — her first full-length album in 15 years, following 2010’s No Boys Allowed.

By opening up about her mental health journey, Hilson is joining a growing number of artists who are destigmatizing therapy, healing practices, and even psychedelic treatments as tools for wellness.

RELATED: ‘Everyone Can Be Inspired By Africa’: Sergio Hudson Tells HB At NYFW After Dropping His Spring/Summer 2026 Collection

Keri Hilson Opens Up About Using Shrooms to Heal Depression was originally published on wtlcfm.com