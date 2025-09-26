Listen Live
Local

DPW Launches Effort to Inform Residents About Lead In Pipes

Baltimore’s DPW Launches Effort to Inform Residents About Lead In Pipes

Published on September 26, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Lead Pipe
Source: Douglas Rissing / Getty

Baltimore property owners will soon receive letters from the Department of Public Works (DPW) confirming whether their homes or businesses are connected to lead or galvanized water service lines.

The notifications are part of DPW’s effort to update the city’s water line inventory, in line with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Lead and Copper Rule Revisions. Adopted in 2021, the rule requires utilities nationwide to complete an inventory and create a plan to replace lead service lines.

Each letter will outline the identified pipe material and provide guidance on steps residents can take to limit exposure to lead. For properties where the pipe material remains unknown, owners will be asked to complete an online DPW survey.

Progress So Far
DPW completed its initial inventory in October 2024 and has since advanced its review. As of September, the department reported:

  • 9,193 lead service lines (nearly 2% of total lines)
  • 459 galvanized pipes marked for replacement
  • 58,508 lines of unknown material (about 13% of the system)

To minimize disruptions, DPW is using predictive modeling to estimate pipe materials without excavation. More than 150,000 service lines have already been classified through this method.

Health Concerns
Water service lines connect a property to the main system and supply water to taps, toilets, and fixtures. Lead can enter drinking water when pipes corrode, but DPW emphasizes that Baltimore’s water chemistry is carefully managed to prevent corrosion.

The department notes that decades of testing show city water does not cause lead pipes to deteriorate, meaning residents should not be alarmed if their property is identified as having lead lines.

More details on the city’s lead pipe replacement efforts are available on DPW’s website.

Baltimore’s DPW Launches Effort to Inform Residents About Lead In Pipes  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
172 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

Local

Maryland Announces $200 Million in Energy Rebates for Residents

White House with ominous clouds
281 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Politics

GED Section: The Irony of a Woke Pope

The Buzz
News

Trump’s crime update: DC 100% safe, minus domestic disputes

Technology

Apple Unveils iPhone 17 Line: Specs, Air Model & Pro Upgrades

Entertainment

MTV VMAs Ratings Soar Thanks to CBS Broadcast

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close