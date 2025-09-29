Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Snoop Dogg is Back In The Olympics. Get Ready – Winter 2026

Snoop Dogg Will Be Hitting the Slopes For NBC’s 2026 Milan Winter Olympics: ‘Guess Who’s Back?’

Published on September 29, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


The  winter Olympics is coming in February 2026. And NBC Universoul just announced that they are adding a part of the Summer Olympics to the program. That part is none other than Snoop Dogg. The network says Snoop will once again be a roving correspondent for the games. Giving his perspective to viewers and just doing what he does, charming audiences.


Snoop said he’s excited to be back and I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun.  And he’s bringing more too: his puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates, and he says yes, he’ll definitely be iced out.

Big shout to SNoop, from gin and juice to skis and boots.


Source: Yahoo

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
Baltimore City Hall
245 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
281 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Entertainment

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

Entertainment

She Said It First: A New Podcast From Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake aka Indeskribeabull

10 Items
Entertainment

Molly Qerim Abruptly Announces Departure From ESPN’s “First Take” & Social Media Wonders Why

Pop Culture

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Local

Officials Investigate Pet Kangaroo In Edgewater

Books

Jen Hayes Lee Is Teaching The Magic Of Hoop Earrings To Black Kids

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close