Snoop Dogg is Back In The Olympics. Get Ready – Winter 2026

THE BUZZ!





The winter Olympics is coming in February 2026. And NBC Universoul just announced that they are adding a part of the Summer Olympics to the program. That part is none other than Snoop Dogg. The network says Snoop will once again be a roving correspondent for the games. Giving his perspective to viewers and just doing what he does, charming audiences.



Snoop said he’s excited to be back and I’m all about sports, bringing people together, and unifying while bringing the fun. And he’s bringing more too: his puffy jackets, snow pants, goggles, skates, and he says yes, he’ll definitely be iced out.

Big shout to SNoop, from gin and juice to skis and boots.





Source: Yahoo