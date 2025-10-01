Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

New Movie Alert – Toni Braxton Brings Her Songs To Life-Time

Toni Braxton To Star In Lifetime Films ‘He Wasn’t Man Enough’ And ‘Breathe Again’

Published on October 1, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!



Ok, big shout to Toni Braxton. She signed a deal with Lifetime and will star in two films based on her hit songs.


First up, He Wasn’t Man Enough premieres November 22. Toni plays an author who discovers her man is cheating.

Next is Breathe Again, coming in 2026. In it she plays one of three women who meet on a reality dating show, face heartbreak, but build a lifelong friendship.

Already a star in music. Now she’s starring in film. And turning her music into movies.

That’s wassup



Source: Yahoo

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
172 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
252 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
289 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Pop Culture

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Entertainment

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

News

Luigi Mangione: 1st-Degree Murder, State Terrorism Charges Dismissed

10 Items
Entertainment

Molly Qerim Abruptly Announces Departure From ESPN’s “First Take” & Social Media Wonders Why

Entertainment

She Said It First: A New Podcast From Lynee’ Monae and Jerrilyn Lake aka Indeskribeabull

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close