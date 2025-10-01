New Movie Alert – Toni Braxton Brings Her Songs To Life-Time

THE BUZZ!







Ok, big shout to Toni Braxton. She signed a deal with Lifetime and will star in two films based on her hit songs.



First up, He Wasn’t Man Enough premieres November 22. Toni plays an author who discovers her man is cheating.



Next is Breathe Again, coming in 2026. In it she plays one of three women who meet on a reality dating show, face heartbreak, but build a lifelong friendship.



Already a star in music. Now she’s starring in film. And turning her music into movies.



Source: Yahoo