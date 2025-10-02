Elon Musk’s Net Worth Reaches $500 Billion. First Person Ever

THE BUZZ!





So, if the rich keeps getting richer was a story this would be it. Because that is exactly what this is about. Matter of fact the richest person in the world just reached a money milestone. Elon Musk became the first person to be worth half a trillion dollars. Passing the $500 Billion Net Worth level.



And think about this: he first became the world’s richest person back in 2021, with a net worth of nearly $190 billion. Four years later he’s still at the top with $500 Billion.



He could pay off everybody’s credit debt. I mean there is a little over 8 billion people on the planet.



Do the math.

Or at least hold us down during this Government shutdown. Let us hold something.





Source: Forbes