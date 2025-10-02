Listen Live
News

The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

Elon Musk’s Net Worth Reaches $500 Billion. First Person Ever

Musk becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth, Forbes list shows

Published on October 2, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

THE BUZZ!


So, if the rich keeps getting richer was a story this would be it. Because that is exactly what this is about. Matter of fact the richest person in the world just reached a money milestone. Elon Musk became the first person to be worth half a trillion dollars.  Passing  the $500 Billion Net Worth level.

And think about this:  he first became the world’s richest person back in 2021, with a net worth of nearly $190 billion.  Four years later he’s  still at the top with $500 Billion.

He could pay off everybody’s credit debt. I mean there is a little over 8 billion people on the planet.

Do the math.

Or at least hold us down during this Government shutdown. Let us hold something.


Source: Forbes

More from Magic 95.9
Trending
A$AP Rocky X American Sabotage by AWGE: Front Row - Paris Fashion Week - Menswear Spring/Summer 2025
172 Items
Entertainment

Here Are Some Notable Moments Of Black Culture In 2025

Baltimore City Hall
252 Items
Local

What’s Happening In Baltimore: Top Stories You Need to Know in 2025

White House with ominous clouds
289 Items
News

The Biggest News Stories Of 2025

Entertainment

Jay-Z & Beyoncé Spotted Dining Next To Ivanka Trump

Pop Culture

Lil Nas X “In Treatment” After Arrest For Naked Run-In With Police

Local

Orioles Officially Eliminated From 2025 Postseason

10 Items
Entertainment

Molly Qerim Abruptly Announces Departure From ESPN’s “First Take” & Social Media Wonders Why

Books

Jen Hayes Lee Is Teaching The Magic Of Hoop Earrings To Black Kids

Magic 95.9

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close