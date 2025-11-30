The Fumble: Browns Sabotaging Shedeur, Potential WNBA Messiness & More

We’re barreling towards the end of the NFL regular season, and one quarterback fans were hoping to see more of is Shedeur Sanders.

The fifth-round pick was buried in the Cleveland Browns’ roster, and he only emerged because of the Joe Flacco trade and Dillon Gabriel’s concussion, leaving many with a sour taste in their mouths.

The Fumble cohosts, Rodney Rikai and Samaria Terry, wonder if the Browns are sabotaging the young QB, which is a shame, given his potential.

“He’s a magnet for positivity,” Rodney said. “This Browns offense looked competent. And with that Browns defense, if you give them just a moderate level of decent quarterback play, this team has a chance to do something in the future. But for whatever reason, they don’t want their future to be tied to Shedeur Sanders. And I think it’s criminal in many regards. I don’t even know how his spirit can remain so high in the midst of such adversity.”

Another pivotal season of the WNBA is around the corner, and in preparation, the Dallas Wings were announced as the winner of the 2025 draft lottery.

Any franchise in major sports would be elated with the opportunity, but it’s a bit more complicated for the Dallas Wings because the top talent on the board is Azzi Fudd, who just so happens to be in a long-term relationship with Paige Bueckers, their No. 1 draft pick from last year. Suddenly, things become a lot more complicated.

“Let’s just say some hypothetically, somebody cheats on the other. How does that play out on the basketball court? How does the negative things that take place in a normal, healthy relationship impact the infrastructure of an entire organization?” asks Rodney.

This week, we also broke down the NFL Thanksgiving games of the Cincinnati Bengals vs the Baltimore Ravens, the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Cowboys, and the Green Bay Packers vs the Detroit Lions.

