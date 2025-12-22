Baltimore Mourns The Wire Star James Ransone aka Ziggy Sobotka

THE BUZZ!





James Ransone, best known as Ziggy Sobotka from The Wire, has passed away at the age of 46.

A Baltimore native and respected actor and he built a career filled with memorable roles, from The Wire to It: Chapter Two and The Black Phone. According to the medical examiner, his death has been ruled an apparent suicide.



Since the news broke, love has been pouring in. HBO honored him, and fans have been sharing stories, scenes, and memories that show just how much his work meant to people.



It’s another reminder that talent and success don’t cancel out real-life struggles and why mental health conversations still matter.





