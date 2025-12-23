Listen Live
Fired…Again! Officer who Fatally Killed Tamir Rice Can’t Catch a Break

THE BUZZ!


Remember Timothy Loehmann? Yeah… the officer who shot and killed 12-year-old Tamir Rice in Cleveland back in 2014. Well, he just got fired again. This time it was from a ranger gig at the Snowshoe Resort community, and…it was because of lying on his resume.

That was his fourth job in seven years, including the two he resigned from in Virginia and Pennsylvania after more backlash drama.


And honestly… the guy keeps making bad decisions, and the pattern is wild. You’d think he’d stop, but some folks are a glutton for punishment.


Source: News One

