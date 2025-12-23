Dave Chappelle on How Diddy Saved His Life

THE BUZZ!





Dave Chappelle is back on Netflix with a special that’s stirring up all kinds of talk. After another show threw Diddy in a bad light, Chappelle came through with the other side of the story. He says during that Hollywood Bowl stage attack, security slipped, the situation got chaotic, and Diddy jumped in, tackled the attacker, and saved his life.



Dave says that moment explains why his feelings about Puff are complicated. He’s not defending any of the current legal stuff, he’s just keeping it real about his own experience. He even jokes that it’s hard to stay mad at someone who literally saved you.



You can almost hear Diddy thinking, “Man, you should’ve said this back when i was on trial. But who knows if it would’ve changed anything.





Source: Complex