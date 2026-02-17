Listen Live
Rest In Power: Rev. Jesse Jackson, Towering Titan Of The Civil Rights Movement & Rainbow PUSH Founder, Dies At 84
Cardi B Confirms Stefon Diggs Split Live On Stage

Cardi B is speaking out on her relationship. During her tour stop in Los Angeles, she confirmed she and Stefon Diggs have officially split.

Published on February 17, 2026

THE BUZZ!


There’s been a lot of talk about the status of their relationship after talks of them stopped following each other on social media after the Big Game. The two welcomed a son in late 2025, and fans noticed signs something felt off. Cardi cleared it up mid-show. She said she’s no longer with him. But she also warned the crowd not to disrespect her child’s father.
Then she launched into her diss track Pretty & Petty. The timing felt intentional and maybe directed to a certain individual who she has had some back and forth with. Especially after rapper BIA recently took a jab at Diggs online.

So if the show fits…wear it.


Source: Yahoo.Com

