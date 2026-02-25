Listen Live
Maryland AG Working To Block ICE Detention Center In MD

Maryland attorney general sues to halt construction of ICE detention center

Published on February 25, 2026

Maryland’s Attorney General Anthony Brown just filed a lawsuit against ICE and Department of Homeland Security, trying to halt the construction of a massive detention center in Washington County. The 54-acre facility in Williamsport, purchased for $102 million, could house 1,500 detainees—almost the size of the entire town itself.
Brown’s filing argues the federal agencies skipped environmental reviews, ignored public input, and acted behind closed doors. Locals and organizers worry about safety, traffic, and community impact. Critics call it political theater, but supporters say it’s a necessary federal law enforcement expansion.
From my perspective, this one hits hard because it’s real-life politics affecting everyday people. It’s not just another headline—residents are feeling this in their backyard.


