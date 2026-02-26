Listen Live
The Buzz: Interesting Headlines & Stories

2026 Rock Hall Nominees Announced. Bet You Know a Few Names

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2026 Nominees: Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, New Edition, Wu Tang Clan, Sade And More

Published on February 26, 2026

THE BUZZ!

Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Announces 2026 Nominees: Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, New Edition, Wu Tang Clan, Sade And More

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame revealed its 2026 nominees, featuring one of its most genre-spanning ballots in recent years. Among the 17 nominees are Mariah Carey, Lauryn Hill, Luther Vandross, New Edition, Wu-Tang Clan, and Sade.
Several artists appear on the ballot for the first time, including Hill, Vandross, New Edition, and Wu-Tang Clan. Mariah Carey earns her third nomination, while Sade returns after a previous nod.
Artists become eligible 25 years after their first commercial release. The final inductees will be announced in April, with the ceremony set for the fall.
This ballot blends pop, soul, hip-hop, and rock influence . And for many fans, it feels overdue.


Source: Essence

