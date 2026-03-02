Michael Jackson New Abuse Allegations From Four Siblings

THE BUZZ!



Michael Jackson Estate Sued By Four Siblings, Claiming Late Star Abused Them As Children





Four siblings just filed a lawsuit against the estate of Michael Jackson claiming abuse that allegedly started when they were kids. They say he groomed and manipulated them for years.

The estate is pushing back hard. Their attorneys say this is about money and point out that the same family publicly defended Jackson for decades.



Now there’s a hearing coming up soon, so this story isn’t disappearing quietly. And anytime his name comes up, the conversation gets emotional fast.





Source: BlackEnterprise.Com